DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 20,820 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,820 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

NYSE:STE opened at $209.12 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $180.54 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

