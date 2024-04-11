DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,276 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of State Street by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STT opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.12.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

