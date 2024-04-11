DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,021 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PTC were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $43,148,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 67.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 691,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,975,000 after acquiring an additional 277,358 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $39,054,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $181.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.98. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.62 and a twelve month high of $194.24.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

