DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,388 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT stock opened at $100.80 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $114.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

