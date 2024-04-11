Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 295,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 557,636 shares.The stock last traded at $12.31 and had previously closed at $12.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DESP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $848.16 million, a P/E ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Despegar.com by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Despegar.com by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

