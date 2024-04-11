DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) Critical Comparison

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Locafy has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Locafy and DouYu International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Locafy $4.29 million 1.16 -$2.62 million ($2.19) -1.78 DouYu International $778.94 million 0.31 $5.00 million $0.10 74.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Locafy. Locafy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Locafy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Locafy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Locafy and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Locafy -68.40% -115.46% -52.86% DouYu International 0.61% 2.27% 1.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Locafy and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A DouYu International 0 2 0 0 2.00

DouYu International has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 92.39%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Locafy.

Summary

DouYu International beats Locafy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions. The company also owns and operates several online directories and offers search engine optimization solutions, which include creation of proximity pages and proximity networks, local pages, and map pack booster. In addition, its platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. The company offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

