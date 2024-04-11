Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $29.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $169,076.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,391.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $169,076.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,391.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,757. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

