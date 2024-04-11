Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 103,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 103,649 shares.The stock last traded at $57.60 and had previously closed at $55.86.

DCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30. The firm has a market cap of $815.30 million, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $192.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ducommun by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ducommun by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

