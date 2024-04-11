Dynamic Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DDB) Insider Mark Hine Acquires 75,000 Shares

Dynamic Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DDB – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hine purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,925.00 ($9,884.11).

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.29.

Dynamic Group Holdings Limited provides drilling and blasting services for mining and construction sectors in Western Australia. The company operates through three divisions: Dynamic Drill & Blast, Orlando Drilling, and Welldrill. It offers mine production, construction, and vibration sensitive drill and blast services; exploration and grade control drilling services; production supply and injection wells; deep artesian and geothermal wells; mine service holes; and pump test services.

