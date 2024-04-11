E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,104.99

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1,104.99 and last traded at C$1,104.99, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,079.01.

E-L Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,048.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$995.38.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported C$132.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$335.00 million for the quarter. E-L Financial had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Announces Dividend

E-L Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $3.75 dividend. This represents a $15.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.12%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

