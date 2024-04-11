Earthsene Fpo (ASX:EE1) Insider Grant Davey Purchases 2,450,000 Shares of Stock

Earthsene Fpo (ASX:EE1 – Get Free Report) insider Grant Davey acquired 2,450,000 shares of Earthsene Fpo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$36,750.00 ($24,337.75).
Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Grant Davey purchased 2,647,097 shares of Earthsene Fpo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.65 ($29,801.75).
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Grant Davey purchased 6,300,000 shares of Earthsene Fpo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$100,800.00 ($66,754.97).
Earthsene Fpo Price Performance
About Earthsene Fpo
