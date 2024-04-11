E&G Advisors LP Sells 616 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $350.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $347.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.76.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.