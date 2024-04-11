EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.68 and last traded at $21.35. 971,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,187,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

EHang Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.04.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

About EHang

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of EHang by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in EHang in the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

