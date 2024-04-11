EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.68 and last traded at $21.35. 971,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,187,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.
EHang Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.04.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EHang
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.