Emerald Advisors LLC Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,278 shares of company stock valued at $72,380,098 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $870.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.20 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $821.01 and a 200-day moving average of $602.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $916.30.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

