Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Anish Patel Sells 4,875 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $90,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,597 shares in the company, valued at $48,304.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $76,245.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $73,661.25.

On Monday, January 22nd, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $73,758.75.

Shares of ELVN opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $816.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

