Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. 38,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 31,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMVHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Entain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Entain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entain

Entain Trading Down 2.7 %

Entain Increases Dividend

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Entain’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About Entain

(Get Free Report)

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.