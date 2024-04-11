Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Director Peter S. Kim Purchases 2,600 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) Director Peter S. Kim purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,282.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,041.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %
TRDA opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $420.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15 and a beta of -0.50. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.82 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. Equities analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 563.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,065,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 44,849 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 68,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
