Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERO shares. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.26. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $234,997,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,719,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after purchasing an additional 379,686 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,883,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,239 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,544,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,161,000 after purchasing an additional 165,982 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after buying an additional 461,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.