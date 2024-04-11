Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4,210.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

