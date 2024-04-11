Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 410,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,719,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EB

Eventbrite Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $577.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $87.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.45 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.