EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 92,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 120,060 shares.The stock last traded at $9.21 and had previously closed at $9.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVCM shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

EverCommerce Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,549. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $209,568 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EverCommerce by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 336,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 320.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 181,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

