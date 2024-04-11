Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Stock Price Up 1.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $445.00 to $457.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Everest Group traded as high as $376.06 and last traded at $376.06. Approximately 9,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 371,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

In other Everest Group news, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Everest Group news, CFO Mark Kociancic bought 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,035,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.07.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

