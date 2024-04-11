Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.64

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.64 and traded as high as C$14.21. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.11, with a volume of 15,166 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.64.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of C$135.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 1.0944822 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 80.41%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

