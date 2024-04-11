Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.23

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.23 and traded as high as C$48.90. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$48.41, with a volume of 52,868 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EIF shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.15.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Exchange Income

Exchange Income Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.23.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of C$656.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$644.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.2187295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.62%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.