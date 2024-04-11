F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,875 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of F5 worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $851,834,000 after purchasing an additional 163,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in F5 by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $440,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,274 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $190,917,000 after buying an additional 36,415 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,705. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $191.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $199.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.34.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on F5

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.