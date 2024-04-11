F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,184 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of F5 worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in F5 by 582.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,341,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in F5 by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,886 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in F5 by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $292,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in F5 by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 205,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in F5 by 456.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,912,000 after purchasing an additional 178,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $1,203,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,653.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,201 shares of company stock worth $1,908,705 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 stock opened at $191.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.09 and a 200-day moving average of $174.34. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

