Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) recently:

4/5/2024 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

4/1/2024 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $37.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.34%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

