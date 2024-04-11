Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Toro were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.70. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

