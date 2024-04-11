FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FIGS were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in FIGS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FIGS by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FIGS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in FIGS by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FIGS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.87.

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $887.78 million, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.48. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $8.84.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,896.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,334 shares of company stock valued at $285,986 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Profile

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.