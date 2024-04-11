Financial Analysis: HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) vs. Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) and HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeFed has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of HomeFed shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of HomeFed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $44.72 million 1.20 $7.78 million $0.76 7.20 HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and HomeFed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Comstock Holding Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HomeFed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Comstock Holding Companies and HomeFed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and HomeFed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 17.41% 23.57% 17.67% HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92%

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats HomeFed on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Holding Companies

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About HomeFed

(Get Free Report)

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.