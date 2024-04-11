First Bancshares (FBMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $60.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, analysts expect First Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Bancshares Trading Down 5.0 %

First Bancshares stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in First Bancshares by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in First Bancshares by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in First Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Bancshares by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also

