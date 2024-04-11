First Bancshares (FBMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $60.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, analysts expect First Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Bancshares Trading Down 5.0 %

First Bancshares stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $740.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $32.06.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

FBMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 759.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

