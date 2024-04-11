First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 22.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,933,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,339,000 after purchasing an additional 423,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,939,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,820,000 after purchasing an additional 91,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 155,097 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,179,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,889,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 178,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

