First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Holdings Decreased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,248 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

