Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 23,881 Shares

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 23,881 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $73,314.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,971 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $12,667.49.

On Monday, April 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,163 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $13,113.45.

On Thursday, March 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,251 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $4,003.20.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,732 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $24,665.08.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,556 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $21,081.24.

Five Point Trading Up 0.3 %

Five Point stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 813.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

