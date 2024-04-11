Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 3,971 Shares

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $12,667.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,359,147 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,678.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five Point alerts:

On Wednesday, April 10th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 23,881 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $73,314.67.

On Monday, April 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,163 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $13,113.45.

On Thursday, March 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,251 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $4,003.20.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,732 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $24,665.08.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,556 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $21,081.24.

Five Point Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FPH opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $459.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.43. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

Institutional Trading of Five Point

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 358,883 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 547,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 149,820 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 583,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FPH

Five Point Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.