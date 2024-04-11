Focused Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.8% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $86,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $350.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.