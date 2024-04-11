Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Jennifer H. Taylor Sells 7,035 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $127,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,437.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 0.90. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Freshworks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Freshworks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Freshworks by 373.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 29.8% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

