Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Jennifer H. Taylor Sells 7,035 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $127,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,437.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Freshworks Trading Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ FRSH opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 0.90. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
