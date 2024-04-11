FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Free Report) by 161.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEC. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 845.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.3 %

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

