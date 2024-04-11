Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 5,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,794,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,562,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $400,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $175,250.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,920.79.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 37,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $261,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $165,360.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 279,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,816,290.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

TTSH stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.89 million, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 620,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 200,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,707,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 54,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 1,023.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 882,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 803,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

