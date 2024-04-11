FY2024 EPS Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Boosted by Zacks Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of KB Home in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will earn $7.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.91. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Shares of KBH opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.88%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $3,569,533.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,984,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,883.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $3,569,533.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

