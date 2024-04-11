FY2025 EPS Estimates for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Boosted by Zacks Research

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.58. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

ED stock opened at $88.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.48. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

