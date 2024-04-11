Gavin Morris Purchases 86,790 Shares of Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH) Stock

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Morris purchased 86,790 shares of Distribution Finance Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £20,829.60 ($26,363.25).

Distribution Finance Capital Stock Performance

Shares of DFCH stock opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.13. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 40 ($0.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.15 million, a PE ratio of 391.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Distribution Finance Capital Company Profile

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc, an investment holding company, operates as a personal savings and commercial lending bank in the United Kingdom. The company offers working capital funding solutions to dealers and manufacturers. It also provides floorplan finance, unit stocking finance, inventory finance, and rental and hire fleet finance, as well as personal savings products, including fixed rate deposits and notice accounts.

