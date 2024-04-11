Gavin Morris Purchases 86,790 Shares of Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH) Stock

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Morris purchased 86,790 shares of Distribution Finance Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £20,829.60 ($26,363.25).
Distribution Finance Capital Stock Performance
Shares of DFCH stock opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.13. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 40 ($0.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.15 million, a PE ratio of 391.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Distribution Finance Capital Company Profile
