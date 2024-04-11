General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) VP Eugene S. Stark Purchases 2,500 Shares

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

General American Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GAM opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $46.81.

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

See Also

