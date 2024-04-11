General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 454.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $274,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.04.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

