George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Receives C$201.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$201.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on WN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at George Weston

George Weston Stock Performance

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$183.27, for a total value of C$422,079.10. In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.65, for a total transaction of C$272,475.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$183.27, for a total transaction of C$422,079.10. Insiders have sold a total of 151,008 shares of company stock worth $24,350,724 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

WN opened at C$178.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$178.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$166.37. The stock has a market cap of C$23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$144.41 and a twelve month high of C$187.93.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of C$14.70 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that George Weston will post 11.876494 earnings per share for the current year.

George Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

