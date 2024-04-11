Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Shares Down 4.2%

Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 139,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,538,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Getaround Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GETR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Getaround by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 119,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getaround during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC purchased a new stake in Getaround during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Getaround during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Getaround during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getaround Company Profile

Getaround, Inc operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms.

