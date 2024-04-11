Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) & Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 20.89% 38.85% 13.60% Enzon Pharmaceuticals N/A 46.47% 2.92%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gilead Sciences and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 1 9 5 0 2.27 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $85.36, indicating a potential upside of 25.30%. Given Gilead Sciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $27.12 billion 3.13 $5.67 billion $4.50 15.14 Enzon Pharmaceuticals $30,000.00 N/A $1.37 million $0.01 9.24

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Enzon Pharmaceuticals. Enzon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, and Trodelvy products for the treatment of oncology; Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. The company has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; Arcellx, Inc.; Everest Medicines; Merck & Co, Inc.; Tentarix Biotherapeutics Inc.; and Assembly Biosciences, Inc. It also has research collaboration, option, and license agreement with Merus N.V. for the discovery of novel dual tumor-associated antigens (TAA) targeting trispecific antibodies. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

