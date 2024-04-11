Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading 5% Higher

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.17. 8,811,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 22,028,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at $921,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at $908,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at $921,701.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538,752 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $24,967,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Further Reading

