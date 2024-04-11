Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 761,500 shares, an increase of 4,877.1% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,001,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 million, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

